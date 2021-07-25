MINISTERS from more than 50 countries will arrive in London today for “critical” talks to lay the groundwork for a global climate action to be agreed in Glasgow later this year.

Politicians will meet in Scotland at COP26 in November to negotiate a consensus for action to limit global warming.

Ahead of the summit, COP26 president-designate, Alok Sharma will host officials over two days to try and build common ground and sketch the outline of any agreement to be potentially reached in Glasgow.

Representatives from the United States, China, Brazil and India will take part in the interim discussions which will be the first face-to-face ministerial event of its kind in more than 18 months. Some of the events will take place virtually.

Mr Sharma is convening the meeting in London to shape the vision of the final outcomes from COP26, and build a “unity of purpose to deliver them”.

Discussions will cover the UK Government’s key goal of keeping the critical and potentially irreversible 1.5C temperature rise limit alive.

COP26 is being seen as the most important intervention since the Paris Agreement – the world’s first comprehensive treaty on tackling climate change – was secured at talks in France in 2015.

In London, officials will also debate mobilising climate finance, scaling up efforts to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, loss and damage caused by climate change and finalising the “rulebook” for implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Paris committed all countries to curb temperature rises to 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue a tougher 1.5C target.

In order to keep warming below 1.5C, nations will need to commit to become net zero by the middle of the century.

The UK Government has promised to become carbon neutral by 2050 and the Scottish Government which has devolved responsibility for environment, has made the pledge of 2045.

Leaders will focus on article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which sets out how countries can reduce emissions using international carbon markets and non-market approaches.

Sharma said: “We are facing perilous times for our planet and the only way we will safeguard its future is if countries are on the same path.

“As ministers responsible for tackling climate change, we hold the weight of the world on our shoulders, and the next two days will be nothing short of critical.”

He added: “With parties coming from differing standpoints and perspectives, the world will be watching to see whether we come together in Glasgow and do what is necessary to turn things around in this decisive decade.

“It is essential that together we roll up our sleeves, find common ground and collectively draw out how we will build a greener, brighter future for our children and future generations.”

The UK Government hopes the informal, closed-door meeting will encourage frank conversations so that parties can find ways forward when they meet again in November in Glasgow.

Sharma added: “Ministers should not be afraid to draw out areas of disagreement whilst maintaining a spirit of cooperation.

“I hope that we can use this opportunity to discuss tangible solutions, and that our friends leave this meeting with a clearer vision of the final outcomes from Glasgow, as well as a unity of purpose to deliver them.”

The COP26 conference will also need to deliver a long-promised 100 billion US dollars (£73 billion) a year to help developing countries deal with climate change, ensure a green recovery from the pandemic, and address issues around delivering the Paris Agreement.

Developing countries have called on leading economies to increase efforts to cut emissions, deliver on climate finance – with a commitment to direct 50% to help them adapt to climate change – and to address the loss and damage being experienced by vulnerable nations.

And US special envoy for climate John Kerry has said that, by COP26, major economies need to bring forward ambitious action and plans to deliver it.