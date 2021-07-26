NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of a "humiliating" failure to meet a key vaccine target.

Labour and the Conservatives said the Scottish Government is set to miss its target of having all 40 to 49-year-olds vaccinated by today.

In June, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “By July 26, we expect to have given second doses to all 40 to 49-year-olds, and by August 20, all 30 to 39-year-olds will have had a second dose.”

But figures show that, as of July 24, just 75.8 per cent of 40 to 49-year-olds have had both doses, while 90.7% have had their first.

The Scottish Tories raised concerns two further target dates will also be missed.

The party said projections indicate the SNP will fail to fully vaccinate all 30 to 39-year-olds by August 20.

Meanwhile, the target of delivering both doses to all adults in Scotland by September 12 could also be missed.

Scottish Labour's Jackie Baillie said: "The SNP’s failure to meet this flagship target is humiliating for them – but it should worry us all.

"The First Minister was clear that the lifting of restrictions depends on the success of the vaccine roll-out, but their failure to meet key targets raises fresh doubts.

"From the stalling vaccine programme to the collapse of test and protect, the SNP’s complacency has become the single biggest threat to our journey out of lockdown.

"With the Delta variant still rampant across Scotland, it is more important than ever that everyone gets both doses.

"More must be done to make sure everyone can get their second jab as quickly as possible.”

Scottish Tory health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: "This is looking like a triple whammy of SNP failures in hitting their own key vaccine rollout targets.

"Just as the finishing line approaches, the SNP have stumbled at the crucial moment.

"The vaccination programme has slowed down, yet the SNP Government seem to have no answers as to how to ensure people will be vaccinated on schedule.

"Hundreds of thousands of adults are set to be left without full protection beyond when they believed they would get a second dose.

"The SNP became complacent and thought targets would be met without any encouragement from ministers.

"That attitude is unacceptable and means that restrictions that are due to be lifted in the coming weeks remain under threat.

"That would be another hammer blow to businesses and people who have made huge sacrifices for well over a year.

"It is time for the SNP to face the reality that they will miss key target dates for the vaccination rollout.

"They must pull out all the stops to guarantee people will be vaccinated as quickly and as easily as possible to allow us to return to normality."

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.