FREE bus travel for 930,000 people under the age of 22 will be rolled out in Scotland from January next year.

The Scottish Government has confirmed the policy, a key ask of the Scottish Greens in budget talks with the SNP, will begin on January 31, 2022.

The scheme will result in legislative changes to an initial commitment to provide free travel for under-19s being extended – with proposals introduced at Holyrood this summer.

Already, one third of Scotland’s population benefit from free bus travel through older and disabled persons schemes.

Transport minister, Graeme Dey, said: “It’s crucial to embed more sustainable travel behaviour from a young age if we are to achieve our world-leading goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20% by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

“We also know that young people have been disproportionately impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, so it’s never been more important that we support them to achieve their fullest potential.

"Reducing barriers created by transport costs is one really positive action we can take.

“Our national transport strategy commits to a fairer, greener transport system which will reduce inequalities and take action to protect our climate.

"I’m really pleased to be taking decisive action on both of those points by setting out this timetable to provide free bus travel for all under-22s living in Scotland.”

The policy is being delivered in partnership with the Improvement Service, the National Entitlement Card Programme Office and Young Scot.

Kirsten Urquhart, interim chief executive of Young Scot, added: “Young people often tell us about the positive impact free travel would have on their lives.

"For some, it'll help them to travel to work or take part in learning. For others, it'll improve their wellbeing by making it easier to socialise and to meet with their friends and family.

“Free travel that is accessed easily by the Young Scot national entitlement card will open doors for young people – helping them to explore opportunities that many would previously not have had the financial means or confidence to take part in.”