THE Labour party has had its funding withdrawn from a trade union after a council employee was sacked.

GMB has removed its financial support for a branch of the party, following the dismissal of a caretaker.

Gary Bolister had worked for Labour-run Islington council for 24 years as a caretaker and had appeared in a video protesting against road closures.

Although he did not film the video, he apologised after a local councillor was filmed in her home during its creation.

Despite this, the 43-year-old lost his job and the GMB union has now withdrawn its funding for the party in London.

Mr Bolister said: "I’m absolutely gutted – I've spent half my life serving the council and this is how they’ve thanked me.

“I wasn’t even filming and I didn’t even know who the councillor was. I’ve said sorry over and over again.

“Losing my job has had a massive effect on my mental health and my family life. I feel like Islington council has shown me no compassion or humanity."

Warren Kenny, GMB Regional Secretary, said: "Gary is utterly devastated by his sacking – working for Islington council, where he was born and raised, was his passion and his vocation.

“His callous sacking over an honest error is beginning to look like political victimisation.

“GMB will always back our members and if Islington Labour refuse to listen to reason we will hit them where it hurts – in the party coffers.

“It’s a shame that other Labour candidates have to suffer the consequences of Islington council’s actions, but that’s the way it is until this matter is resolved.”

The Labour party has been contacted for comment