NICOLA Sturgeon has said there are "strong grounds for hope" that Scotland will be able to lift most Covid restrictions on August 9 as planned.

The First Minister said case numbers have more than halved in the past three weeks while hospital admissions are also falling.

She said the Scottish Government will decide next week whether to go ahead with the move "beyond Level Zero" on August 9.

This will see most legal restrictions lifted, although some measures – for example around face masks – are likely to stay in place.

England lifted the majority of its restrictions on July 19.

Ms Sturgeon said: "This time next week I'll make a statement to the Scottish Parliament setting out whether and to what extent we think we're able to go ahead with that.

"What we'll be doing between now and then is weighing up the different factors that will inform that decision.

"Several of these factors give us really strong grounds for hope and that's positive, although others remind us of the need for continued caution."

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland is in a "much better place" than it was at the start of the pandemic, or even at the beginning of this month.

She added: "Case number have more than halved in the past three weeks."

The average test postivity rate has also fallen, she said, and is now the lowest it has been since the middle of June.

Ms Sturgeon added: "To put all this in comparative terms within the UK, at the start of this month Scotland accounted for five of the top 10 local authority Covid hotspots across the UK.

"At this stage, we have none in the top 150 local authority hotspots across the UK."

Hospital admissions are also falling, she said.

Meanwhile, a "new milestone" has been reached as more than four million people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The First Minister added: "In short, we have seen some very positive developments recently, and that does give us, certainly gives me grounds for optimism that we will be able to continue our progress out of restrictions.

"That said, we do still need to be cautious."

Ms Sturgeon warned that progress should not be taken for granted.

But she said she is "confident we will make progress".

Figures show there were seven deaths of coronavirus patients and 1,044 new cases in the past 24 hours.