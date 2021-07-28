A STRING of key sea ports, an industrial hub and Scotland’s busiest airport could be clustered together in plans being drawn up to become a post-Brexit green port.

Scotland’s largest ports operator, Forth Ports, has told the Scottish Government it will submit plans to set up a green port at the Firth of Forth.

Forth Ports has announced it is keen to bring forward proposals for the SNP adaptation of UK Government plans to give tax breaks to strategic ports.

The Forth plans would include key ports, industrial complexes and logistics centres along the north and south shores of the Firth of Forth and at Edinburgh Airport.

The SNP’s proposals for green ports would offer an incentive to operators who adopt fair work practices and play a part in ensuring workers are not left behind in transforming the economy to net zero.

But a lack of cooperation between ministers in Holyrood and Westminster could halt any proposals for green ports – which have been criticised by the UK Government.

Last week, Scottish and Welsh ministers accused the UK Government of failing to respect devolution after pressing ahead with freeport plans.

Both the SNP Government and the Labour Welsh Government have not agreed to the plans being progressed – claiming UK ministers have not given assurances they will not legislate in devolved matters.

The UK Government has now rejected the green port idea after a Treasury analysis concluded the changes proposed by the SNP were “entirely cosmetic”.

It means the UK Government will now invite bids from would-be freeports on its own, rather than working alongside the Scottish Government.

But the Scottish Government said its plans are still on track, adding that responses from interested parties shows “a clear appetite for green ports in Scotland”.

SNP ministers will continue to press the UK Government to open up to the green port plans.

Last week, Richard Ballantyne, the CEO of the British Ports Association, raised frustration as the stand-off between UK and Scottish ministers, but stressed “there is a lot of enthusiasm for a version of the green ports scheme here in Scotland".

Despite the squabble, Forth Ports wants to set up a green port along the Forth Estuary – including Grangemouth and the Port of Leith.

Forth Ports is currently evaluating sites in Fife along the north shore of the Firth of Forth from Longannet to Rosyth – while Edinburgh Airport is also expected to feature for its international connectivity. The airport is currently drawing up plans for a new freight and exports strategy.

Charles Hammond, group chief executive of Forth Ports, said: “Our interest in creating a Firth of Forth green port is underpinned by our belief in the government policy behind it to create economic zones for investment and regeneration and we are committed to supporting the development of this green port policy.

“The Firth of Forth, spanning from central Scotland to the country’s east coast, is the critical engine for Scotland’s economic recovery. The creation of the Firth of Forth green port will encourage greater inclusive growth, fair work practices and help deliver Scotland’s net zero economy.

“We are starting to see investment and regeneration benefits since the Thames Freeport announcement earlier this year and we believe it is as important that Scotland’s main industrial and business area sees similar benefits in a similar timescale.

“This would support the transition to net zero and at the same time, create good quality green industrial employment.”

The Scottish Government has welcomed feedback from interested parties, which is not part of the formal application or selection process.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The notes of interest exercise is part of our stakeholder consultation on green ports. It is designed to provide an indication of the geography and sectors likely to benefit from this policy.

“The responses received demonstrate a clear appetite for green ports in Scotland. We thank everyone who has submitted a note of interest.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to working in partnership with the UK Government to ensure the benefits of green ports are equally felt by businesses across the UK.

“We continue to urge UK ministers to work with us to ensure proposals best meet the needs of business and communities in Scotland and to ensure there is not a race to the bottom on workers’ rights and the environment.”