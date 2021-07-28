A LIBERAL Democrat MSP has announced his bid to become the party's next leader in Scotland.

Alex Cole-Hamilton revealed he is running in a video posted to social media last night.

It comes after former leader Willie Rennie announced he is stepping down after a decade in charge.

In the video, Mr Cole-Hamilton, 44, argued the SNP has "not moved the needle on child poverty at all" in 14 years of government.

A screenshot from Mr Cole-Hamilton's video

The Edinburgh Western MSP said: "After everything we've been through, Scotland needs new hope right now."

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who is widely seen as the favourite to replace Mr Rennie, said the Liberal Democrats are dedicated to "fixing politics from the ground up", adding: "We stand where so many Scottish people stand.

"It's time that we start giving them positive reasons to vote for us again.

"That's why I'm putting my name forward as a candidate for the leadership of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

"We can deliver for the people of Scotland, and if you want to be part of that, come with me."

Mr Cole-Hamilton won his seat at the recent Holyrood election with the highest number of votes ever cast for a single candidate.

He is so far the only Liberal Democrat to put his name forward for the party's leadership.

Earlier this month, Mr Rennie, 53, said it was time for a "fresh face to lead our party forward".

Mr Rennie took over as leader in 2011 and his time in charge coincided with three UK general elections, two Holyrood elections, the 2014 independence referendum and the 2016 EU referendum.

However, it also coincided with the decline of the LibDems following the UK party's decision to enter a coalition with the Tories in 2010.

At the recent Holyrood election, the LibDems secured just four seats, down one from 2016.

Mr Rennie, a former MP who became an MSP in 2011, was known for his memorable photo stunts during election campaigns.