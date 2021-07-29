NORTHERN Irish citizens and businesses are at risk of becoming “permanent casualties” of Brexit if the UK and EU do not resolve their differences, a new report has said.

A committee of peers examining the Northern Ireland Protocol today published detailed findings of their inquiry, concluding there was a “corrosive and mutual lack of trust” between the UK and EU, leading to a “serious deterioration” in the relationships between both sides, as well as the administrations in Belfast and Dublin.

In the initial report, peers said the UK’s "lack of readiness" and the EU’s shortage of flexibility had created difficulties, with the UK believing the EU would favour the Single Market above all else – including the unique political and geographical situation in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the report states, the EU believes the UK will not “live up to its political and legal commitments” and is “seeking to undermine the protocol”.

Peers conclude: “Unless urgent steps are taken to correct this, Northern Ireland and its people will become permanent casualties in the post-Brexit landscape.”

The committee examining the issues was made up of politicians from across the political spectrum, but its conclusions in today’s report have been unanimously agreed.

The Protocol was set up to control the flow of goods between the UK and EU after Brexit, but it has left businesses struggling due to the vast amount of extra paperwork needed and additional checks being implemented on produce coming from the UK.

Peers have raised concerns about the shortage of goods getting into Northern Ireland, in particular medical supplies and say the perception from some in the country about a one-sided consultation on the protocol’s implementation has led to violence. The report explains that while most witnesses did not attribute the protocol alone to the rioting and violence in the country in March and April of this year, some said it was almost wholly blame.

The report explains: “Tensions over the Protocol were cited as one of the contributory causes of the violence, and there were several street protests against the Protocol. Protests…have continued to take place in various locations.”

It later explains petrol bombs and fireworks were set off, cars set alight and police had to use water cannons on the streets for the first tie in six years “in what PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts referred to as the worst street violence in years.”

Objects are thrown towards PSNI officers with riot shields on Springfield Road in Belfast during further unrest. Picture date: Thursday April 8, 2021. Credit: PA

Peers concluded that the implementation of the Protocol had undermined the identity of some citizens, explaining:” The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was underpinned by the frictionless and seamless trade afforded within the EU Single Market, and the Agreement ‘settled’ the issue of identity by allowing people in Northern Ireland to identify as British, Irish or both. Yet these foundations have been undermined.”

They have urged both the UK and EU to break the stalemate over the Protocol, and added: “The Protocol that emerged was not an inevitable result of Brexit, but rather of the political decisions taken during negotiations both by the UK and the EU on what form it should take.

“Yet the Government did not make adequately clear to the people of Northern Ireland what the Protocol would mean in practice.

“Details…were provided extremely late in the day, leaving businesses unprepared, in spite of their best efforts.

“The practical operation of the Protocol since 1 January has therefore come as a shock, contributing to political instability in Northern Ireland and exacerbating underlying community tensions, which could even reverse the progress made under the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

Lord Jay of Ewelme, chairman of the committee on the protocol, said there was an urgent need for compromise.

Lord Jay of Ewelme

He explained: “That won’t be easy, but it is an absolute necessity that the UK and the EU should now work together urgently to identify solutions if Northern Ireland is not to become a permanent casualty of the Brexit process.

“The tensions over the protocol currently seem insoluble. Yet that was also true of the political situation during the Troubles. But the peace process ultimately took root and flourished, through a process of time, patience, dialogue, and most of all trust.

“Those same qualities are now needed to address the problems that Brexit and the protocol present.”

The committee on the protocol is a sub-committee of the House of Lords European Affairs Committee, and will return to its inquiry of the mechanism later this year.