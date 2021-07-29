THE SCOTTISH Government has been accused of trying to “erase” women after a tweet referring to “pregnant people”.

Several social media users, including politicians, were quick to criticise the phrasing - however others claimed the post was “inclusive”.

Linking to an NHS Inform article on the safety of vaccination for pregnant woman, the post read: “Over 55,000 pregnant people in England & Scotland have had the #coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s the best way to protect you and your baby from the risks of the virus during pregnancy. Know how to find the right information.

“Speak to your healthcare professional or go to NHS Inform.”

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser was among those railing against the post, responding: “Pregnant people? Don’t you mean women?”

Former SNP MP and latterly Alba Party candidate Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh replied: “You spelled ‘women’ incorrectly. Women get pregnant. Women matter.

“Stop trying to erase us. We won’t let you.”

GB News presenter Colin Brazier added: “The Scottish Government should worry about having a record low (and the UK’s lowest) birth rate, rather than whether ‘people’ get pregnant, not ‘women’.”

However, others thanked the Scottish Government for “using inclusive language” to trans and non-binary people.

And one mother said: “Wow! I’m a woman I’ve been pregnant I have 3 kids, I identify as female. I cannot get my head around the amount of people who refuse to accept not every pregnant person will also identify as female.”

Another social media user said: “The replies to this are toxic but inclusive language is appreciated by a lot of people.

“My friend would have hated to be called a woman when going through her pregnancy; the little things make a world of difference”.

A third said: “Thank you for using inclusive language, and I hope that those people realise that a) trans people should be included for health reasons and b) trans people aren't the only situation where someone who prefers a term other than ‘woman’ may get pregnant.”

Hours earlier, during her coronavirus briefing, the First Minister called on pregnant women to get their vaccination, informing viewers that evidence of the jag’s safety is now “overwhelming”.

She explained that in Scotland alone “more than 4000 pregnant women have received the vaccine, and there are thousands and thousands more across the world”.

Sturgeon added: “Essentially the message is – if you are pregnant, and you are invited for the vaccine, please do get it. It will help you and protect yourself and your baby."

The NHS Inform resource connected also used the phrase “pregnant women” rather than “people”. The original message of the Scottish Government tweet was lost as thousands of people argued over the use of “people”.

According to the Sun, the Scottish Government last night would not explain the reasoning for using the term — or if it was deliberate.

For more information on vaccination during pregnancy visit here.