Nationalisation has been largely rehabilitated since the bad old days of British Rail.
There is widespread support for the Scottish Government’s plan to take ScotRail into public ownership next year. However, there is one problem with nationalisation, which is now becoming glaringly obvious with the misfortunes of Scotland’s state-owned CalMac Ferry services. If the service is failing the government can’t sack the operators or withdraw their licence because they’d effectively be sacking themselves.
Ageing CalMac ferries seem to be breaking down almost by the week and services to the islands have been severely disrupted at the height of the tourist season. The problem is the ageing fleet of ferries servicing the Clyde and Hebrides routes. These are owned by another company, CMAL, Caledonian Maritime Assets, which is also owned by the Scottish Government.
CMAL is in dire straights, if you’ll excuse the pun, because two new ferries that were supposed to boost services are five years late and 100% over budget. The shipyard which was supposed to be building MV Glen Sannox and the unnamed “hull 802”. is, you’ve guessed it, state-owned - Ferguson Marine.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment