The latest statistics from the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) are startling and certainly make for worrying reading.
Last year, the number of educators who allowed their professional registration to lapse surged to 4,302 - a five-year high and up by a whopping 42 per cent on the 2018 total.
Of course, some of these individuals will have retired and those who want a career break could re-join the GTCS database later.
Observers say the increase may be linked to factors such as a higher retirement rate following the national pay rise. The suggestion is that improved salaries could well have resulted in staff deciding to work longer, thus boosting their pension.
One union source said it was likely that Covid-19 had prompted some older supply teachers to decide the health risks associated with being in - and moving between - schools were too great.
But we also know qualified professionals have been desperately struggling to secure permanent employment. It is difficult to escape the conclusion that temporary contracts and workforce casualisation have contributed significantly to the huge rise in lapsed registrations.
The EIS union has said the latest figures are “worrying” and should be investigated. Alarm bells within the Scottish Government will hopefully be ringing.
