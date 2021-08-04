CORONAVIRUS vaccines are set to be approved today for use in 16 and 17-years-olds, according to reports.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “veering towards expecting” the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would soon outline updated guidance for young people having the coronavirus jab.

Speaking to MSPs on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon had suggested the decision could come within days.

And The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph both reported that the change would be approved on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are waiting on JCVI advice. When I say ‘we’, I am obviously referring to the Scottish Government, but the UK, Welsh and Northern Irish governments are in the same position.”

Ms Sturgeon said the four chief medical officers across the UK had written to the JCVI asking them to look again at vaccination advice for young people.

She said: “First, as a priority, I am particularly hopeful that we will see updated recommendations for 16 and 17-year-olds.

“I am hoping for – possibly veering towards expecting – updated advice from the JCVI in the next day or so.”

The JCVI has so far ruled out the mass vaccination of healthy children, but under existing guidance young people aged 16 to 17 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious Covid infection should have already been offered a jab.

Children aged 12 to 15 with certain conditions which make them vulnerable to coronavirus can also access the vaccine, as can those aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person, such as a parent or grandparent.

Ahead of the JCVI decision, Labour has said the UK Government must have a plan to roll out vaccines to the age group.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “With the JCVI apparently about to give the green light to vaccinating 16-year-olds, ministers need to ensure plans are in place to roll out this vital next stage of vaccination while ensuring parents have all the facts and information they need.

Professor Paul Elliot, a scientist who has been researching Covid infection rates throughout the pandemic, added that those over sixteen should get the jag if offered.

The director of the React programme, and chair in epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College London, said that a surge in infections to mid-July was being “driven” by younger people.

The React study saw the highest rates of infection among unvaccinated people, he told Sky News, adding: “Clearly what’s important now is that as many people who get offered the opportunity to have the vaccination should take it.

“We also found that the viral load was lower in the double-vaccinated people compared to the unvaccinated people – so the chances of passing on (the virus) is actually lower if you had two jabs of the vaccine, so you’re not only protecting yourself but you’re protecting the people around you.”

Asked about the prospect of vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds, he added: “The highest rates of infection was in the 13 to 24-year-old group, and the increase that we saw going up to mid-July was being driven from these younger people.

He added: “As you say, there is a suggestion that maybe 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered the vaccine, in which case, I think it’s important that people should take that up if offered.”