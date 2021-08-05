PEOPLE travelling into Scotland from France will no longer have to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

The decision was announced last night during the latest review of travel restrictions, realigning the country with the rest of the EU due to a reported fall in their Beta variant case rate.

The review of international travel regulations has also moved India from the red travel list to amber.

Spain remains on the amber list but travellers are advised to be cautious as investigations continue into a new variant originating in South America and now present in Spain.

It is recommended passengers choose a PCR test prior to departure from Spain, rather than other available tests such as lateral flow, to give greatest assurance before travelling.

The latest changes come into effect at 4am on Sunday following consideration of analysis by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).

The countries moving from the red to amber are India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Georgia and Mexico, as well as the French overseas territories of Réunion and Mayotte, have moved to the red list which means travellers returning to Scotland will have to stay in managed isolation for 10 days.

In line with current guidance, individuals should not travel to red list countries on holiday, or for any leisure purposes.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Michael Matheson said: “These latest changes make it clear that international travel remains challenging.

“Recent relaxations to travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people were due to the huge success of the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme.

“It is vitally important we protect that progress through continued vigilance on importation, and we continue to urge caution given the risks caused by variants of concern.”

The Scottish Government added that in light of a decision taken in Westminster, which manages contractual arrangements on behalf of the four nations, the price of a stay in managed isolation is also increasing from £1,750 to £2,285.

The Scottish Government will review existing hardship and welfare arrangements for travellers in managed isolation to ensure they remain suitable following this change.