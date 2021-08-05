The Prime Minister has boarded a ship named 'Alba' on his way to visit an offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth.

Boris Johnson and business minister Kwasi Kwarteng walked aboard the ship in Fraserburgh harbour in Aberdeenshire on Thursday morning.

He is heading to the Moray East wind farm development, which is currently under construction.

The trip is part of Mr Johnson's two-day visit to Scotland, which began on Wednesday with a visit to Police Scotland’s Tulliallan training college in Fife.

The 'Alba' ship waits for Boris Johnson

Sir Keir Starmer is also in Scotland visiting renewable energy projects as the country prepares to host the Cop26 climate conference.

The pair made separate visits north of the border on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday.

Both MPs will tour renewable energy projects three months ahead of the international climate gathering.

Global leaders will attend the summit, to be held from October 31 to November 12, in what is seen as a critical moment for the future of the planet.

Boris Johnson arrives in Fraserburgh Harbour

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister used his trip to promise that “all the money that is needed” will be given to fund the thousands of officers required to police Cop26.

Sir Keir attacked Mr Johnson as being “missing in action” in the lead-up to the summit, and told journalists there needed to be a firm timetable laid out to end the extraction and exploration of oil and gas in the North Sea.

He said the timetable must be partnered with a “truly just transition”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) and business minister Kwasi Kwarteng (right), meeting wind farm project investors and project delegates in Fraserburgh Harbour

“It’s got to be subject to consensus and agreement and we’ve got to… bring communities with us on this, otherwise there will be a disconnect between the obligations that we have to deal with the climate crisis and the communities that are going to be affected,” he said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday criticised the Prime Minister for rejecting an offer to meet in person to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Police patrol as Boris Johnson arrives

She said: “I think most people will think it’s a bit odd, and a bit strange, that we’ve got a Prime Minister visiting Scotland who talks a lot, rightly, about the need – despite our political differences – for us to work together where we can on getting through Covid and into Covid recovery but doesn’t take the opportunity when in Scotland to come and talk to me directly about how we might co-operate and work together.”

When asked if he “snubbed” the invite, the Prime Minister told reporters: “No, I haven’t. I’m always delighted, always, always, always, delighted – and look, we, seriously, we work together.”