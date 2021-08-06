BORIS Johnson was met by a small group of independence supporters during his trip to the north-east of Scotland.

The Prime Minister was visiting an offshore wind farm on the final day of his trip north of the border.

Pictures from Fraserburgh Harbour show a handful of 'Yes' saltires being flown as the Prime Minister and his entourage left on Thursday.

Mr Johnson and business minister Kwasi Kwarteng boarded the Esvagt Alba before heading several miles out into the Moray Firth to the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm.

The 100-turbine development is under construction but began exporting its first power to the National Grid in June.

Police were on hand to control the gathering crowd, however, there is no suggestion of any disruption to the Prime Minister's visit.

On the other side of the road, a group turned out in support of Mr Johnson's visit, trying to catch a glimpse or photograph of the Tory leader. Some Union flags were also flown.

His visit comes ahead of the Cop26 international climate summit in Glasgow in November, with Mr Johnson insisting he wanted it to be “ambitious” in its aims.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon claimed his refusal to meet her during the visit was a "missed opportunity".

She had invited him to Bute House during his two-day trip, but he turned the offer down.

The First Minister previously told broadcasters: “This would be the first opportunity, given Covid, for us to sit down, appropriately socially distanced, and have a face-to-face chat. I think it would have been a good opportunity.

“I was getting ready to welcome him to Bute House today.

"There’s lots that Boris Johnson and I fundamentally disagree on but we both lead governments that are trying to get our countries through Covid and so there’s a lot for us to co-operate on.”

In letter to Ms Sturgeon, the Prime Minister said that while he is “keen to arrange an in-person meeting” it had previously been agreed to set up “a structured forum for ongoing engagement between the Government and the devolved administrations” in the UK