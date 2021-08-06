BORIS Johnson is not going to self-isolate, despite a member of his team testing positive for coronavirus, it has been reported.

The Guardian claims Mr Johnson's staff member tested positive for the virus during his trip to Scotland and is currently self-isolating.

However the newspaper also quotes a source as saying the Downing Street employee and the PM were "side by side" on several occasions during the trip, and flew in a small plane from Glasgow to Aberdeen together.

Despite this, No.10 told the paper Mr Johnson "has not come into close contact" with anyone who has tested positive for the virus, but officials did not confirm whether the PM had been tested for Covid since his return.

It is understood others who were traced as close contacts of the infected employee have been already told to self-isolate.

Mr Johnson is double-vaccinated, but the current rules state that even those who have received both jags still have to isolate if they come into close contact with someone who has coronavirus.

The legislation will change on August 16, however, relaxing the need for isolation in certain circumstances.

It comes after the PM and Chancellor Rishi Sunak said they were not going to isolate last month despite being in close contact with Sajid Javid, the health secretary, who tested posiitve.

Officials claimed the pair were part of a pilot scheme which would allow them to avoid isolation.

After public outrage about the plans, they u-turned with Johnson having to isolate at Chequers, his official country residence.