BORIS Johnson has handed the SNP a golden ticket with his comments on Thatcher’s closure of coal mines, a former senior Labour politician has said.

The Prime Minister has refused to apologise over remarks he made yesterday while speaking to Scottish journalists.

He was asked about a timeline for transitioning away from oil and gas, when he mentioned Margaret Thatcher’s actions, saying: “We've transitioned away from coal in my lifetime.

"Thanks to Margaret Thatcher who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we're now moving rapidly away from coal altogether."

Mr Johnson laughed as he made the comment and told journalists: “I thought that would get you going.”

READ MORE: Thatcher gave UK 'big early start' in move away from coal by closing mines, says Johnson

However his official spokesman yesterday said the PM understood the "huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK", but did not say he would apologise for the remarks.

Sir Davie Hamilton, former Labour MP for Midlothian and a miner of 20 years, told The Herald Mr Johnson's comments were intended to appeal to his hard-line backbenchers, but he had made a "miscalculation".

(L-R) Former Shadow Scottish Secretary Dave Anderson with former MP David Hamilton and Nicky Wilson, President National Union of Mine worker visit the National Mining Museum Scotland to call for an inquiry into Scottish policing during the Miners' Strike. Picture by Stewart Attwood

He explained: "Boris kids on he's stupid but he's not. His backbenchers have been attacking him for some time, saying he is too moderate and libertarian so this will appeal to them.

"He has made a major miscalculation this time, though. If he wants to keep the 'red wall' in the north east of England, this is not the way to go about it.

"That will offend every person who has a mining link in the north east of England, and in Scotland.

"The furthest thing from Margaret Thatcher's mind was the environment. She had no idea what the environment and climate change was about. She privatised the oil and gas sector, for goodness sake.”

READ MORE: Johnson will not apologise for 'insensitive' Thatcher coal mine remarks

Dave Anderson, who was also a miner and former Labour shadow Scottish Secretary, said Mr Johnson was an "incompetent buffoon" whose remarks would only bolster the case for Scottish independence in the eyes of the SNP.

The former MP said: "If, like me, he lived through it and he saw the after-effects of it he wouldn't be making jokes about it.

"The man is a buffoon, and he has been caught out.

"One thing this has done...every time he goes to Scotland, it's another notch for the SNP towards a break up of the union.

"Just by being there, to start with, but saying stuff like this does not help."

Dennis Canavan, former Labour MP for Falkirk for more than two decades, chairman of Yes Scotland and a trustee of the National Mining Museum of Scotland supported many miners throughout the strikes of 1984 and '85.

He told The Herald the "callous and insensitive" remarks would cause "deep offence", adding: "He does not seem to realise that he is opening old wounds. In1984-85 the miners went on strike in a desperate effort to save their industry. Margaret Thatcher used every weapon of the state to beat the miners and their families into submission and it had nothing to do with creating a greener environment.

"The entire exercise was designed to defeat and humiliate the Trade Union Movement.

"If Johnson had an ounce of decency, he would apologise to the men, women and children who were victims of one of the most vicious attacks by any government in living memory."

READ MORE: SNP MP invites 'privileged' PM to meet mining families decimated by pit closures

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister recognises the huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK.

"During his visit to Scotland the Prime Minister pointed to the huge progress already made in the UK transitioning away from coal and towards cleaner forms of energy and our commitment to supporting people and industries on that transition, including through initiatives like the North Sea transition deal.

"Our ten point plan - which is part of the PM’s mission to level up across the country - will mobilise £12 billion of UK Government investment to create and support up to 250,000 highly-skilled green jobs in the UK."