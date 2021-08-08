Boris Johnson ‘nearly drowned’ during a family summer holiday in Scotland last year according to reports.
Unnamed sources told The Times the Prime Minister needed to be rescued after being swept out to sea after being taken by a current while paddle-boarding. Another source claimed the PM wad canoeing.
According to reports, the personal security detail of the Prime Minister, who watched from the shore at one point considered calling in a rescue helicopter.
READ MORE: What the papers said: Boris Johnson’s Scottish holiday
The source told the newspaper "He was taken out by the current. He got swept away and found himself going further and further out."
Another source added: "It was all fine in the end but it could have been a catastrophe."
The Prime Minister is said to have paddled halfway back to the shore where he was met by the bodyguards, who had stripped off and were swimming, with Johnson reportedly then telling ministers post the incident he would not return to Scotland on holiday over his 'dead body'.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland - in pictures
Johnson was on holiday in the Highlands with his then-fiancée, Carrie Symonds, their son, Wilfred, and dog, Dilyn. The PM and his family stayed in a remote three-bedroom cottage on the Applecross peninsula on the West coast.
Downing Street did not comment on the story
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment