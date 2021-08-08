Boris Johnson ‘nearly drowned’ during a family summer holiday in Scotland last year according to reports.

Unnamed sources told The Times the Prime Minister needed to be rescued after being swept out to sea after being taken by a current while paddle-boarding. Another source claimed the PM wad canoeing.

According to reports, the personal security detail of the Prime Minister, who watched from the shore at one point considered calling in a rescue helicopter.

The source told the newspaper "He was taken out by the current. He got swept away and found himself going further and further out."

Another source added: "It was all fine in the end but it could have been a catastrophe."

The Prime Minister is said to have paddled halfway back to the shore where he was met by the bodyguards, who had stripped off and were swimming, with Johnson reportedly then telling ministers post the incident he would not return to Scotland on holiday over his 'dead body'.

Johnson was on holiday in the Highlands with his then-fiancée, Carrie Symonds, their son, Wilfred, and dog, Dilyn. The PM and his family stayed in a remote three-bedroom cottage on the Applecross peninsula on the West coast.

Downing Street did not comment on the story