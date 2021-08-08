Sunday's opinion page pieces highlighted the confusion as Scotland moves beyond Level 0 on Monday bringing an end to the majority of Covid restrictions. Here is The Herald’s pick of those editorials.

Sun on Sunday

It's leader criticised the 'bafflingly complex and contradictory' advice from the Scottish Government over Covid.

The move to Scotland's Freedom Day on Monday means that instead of Covid rules being torn up across the board, there are continuing restrictions hidden in the small print for some sectors, it said.

So, pubgoers and clubbers are fine to go mask free while dining, drinking and dancing but churchgoers still need a face covering even during hymns, the paper said.

"Other restrictions apply too to amateur sport," it said.

"Coaches have to wear masks if coaching indoors and facilities still need to keep up social distancing signs.

"This is all becoming headscratchingly complicated and inconsistent.

"If things were muddled already, they are about to get a whole lot more tricky on Monday."

It concluded: "As so often with this meddling government, terms and conditions apply."

Mail on Sunday

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson says in her column that pupils are the vicims of the SNP's Covid rules "shambles".

"And here is where we are. Assemblies are not allowed in any Scottish school. But mass gatherings are permitted, including 50,000 people attending the TRNSMT festival," she said.

"School discos are banned, despite the amount of responsible supervision each one entails. But nightclubs are allowed to reopen from a minute past midnight, with all the alcohol and drunken behaviour they attract.

"School plays continue to be forbidden, so no Romeo and Juliet in a school assembly hall where windows are able to be opened for ventilation.

"Meanwhile, theatres are back, despite their auditoriums typically having no windows at all. Pupils are barred from school changing rooms, despite the changing facilities at sports centres and gyms for adults having been open for months.

"Finally, pupils sitting in class in rows, facing the same way and with windows open, are still required to wear face masks, while sweaty clubbers, energetically cutting a rug on the dancefloor in often poorly ventilated venues, can breathe all over each other without a face covering.

"It makes a mockery of the idea that any of this is based on science or following best advice. Indeed, the SNP Government's own advisory sub-group on education said in June that face coverings 'should be removed in classrooms when possible'."

She added: "It's time that Ministers got their fingers out, stopped overlooking our youngest citizens and concentrated on providing a coherent set of rules that allows them to get back to some semblance of normality during the school day.