Scotland's alternative certification model (ACM) should be retained over the coming school year as it offers “real positives”, according to the boss of a major union.

Seamus Searson, general secretary at the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), said that, despite sparking strong criticism in recent months, the system would be preferable to a conventional exams diet in 2022, provided it is reformed and aligned with classroom practice.

Introduced following the cancellation of formal exams due to Covid-19, the ACM was aimed at allowing teachers to decide pupil grades based on evidence of attainment.

However, after schools reopened following the second lockdown, it came under fire amid concerns young people were being subjected to gruelling schedules of exam-like assessments without sufficient study leave.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is due to publish ACM-determined grades tomorrow, although provisional results were provided to pupils before the end of term.

Outlining his position, Mr Searson urged Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to make an early decision about next year’s qualifications. He said giving staff a “heads-up” would better allow them to adapt and implement what she announces

Ms Somerville said previously that she wanted to be able to confirm central planning assumptions by the start of the new school year.

However, with pupils in some local authority areas going back as soon as this week, the Scottish Government was only able to say on Friday that a statement about arrangements for 2022 would be made “soon”.

Mr Searson’s remarks came as Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive, paid tribute to the “tremendous efforts” made by young people.

In remarks provided exclusively to The Herald, Ms Robertson also said the ACM was “the best possible solution in the exceptional circumstances we faced” and that she had “yet to hear a credible alternative put forward”.

But Mr Searson, while also praising the achievements of candidates, said: “They could have used the previous knowledge of the youngsters and allowed the teachers to use professional judgment, without having this mad rush of assessments and exams that weren’t exams, and assessments that were repeated over and over until the youngsters got the right results.

“We could have used the tracking and monitoring system that schools have to monitor the youngsters. We could have used that as a background and teachers could have used their own knowledge of the youngsters.

“The ACM has got real positives to it, if it is done properly. The notion of the teacher having control of it is something we want to put back in, and also assessing a limited amount of evidence that would normally occur during normal teaching.

“But it was done in such a mad rush and ignoring everything that was there in the past. So it wasn’t the best option. It was what the SQA wanted and I’ll argue that the SQA basically got the system they wanted and bulldozed it through.”

Asked if it would be better to stick with a reformed ACM instead of reverting to conventional exams for 2022, Mr Searson said: “Yes – the reason being, we don’t know if there’s going to be more disruption. So if there is going to be disruption, it’s better to have something in place that we know won’t be impacted too much, rather than assuming, ‘Oh, we’re all back to normal, we’ll do the exams as normal next year’ – and then something goes wrong.”

Eileen Prior, executive director at the parents’ group Connect, said: “We very much regret that the SQA and Scottish Government did not listen to young people, their families and organisations, such as Connect, when the work around this year’s assessment model was being developed.

“There have been many months to adjust the process, but no courage to do so. The achievements of young people in this year’s qualifications round – in the face of both the struggles caused by the pandemic and the disregard of young people’s voices in this process – can only bring admiration.

“The calls for ‘no detriment’ appeals and for personal circumstances to be taken into account have been consistent and consistently ignored.”

Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Higher and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training, said: “This year’s grades are based on teacher judgment of learners’ demonstrated attainment.

"Teachers were supported nationally and locally to deliver the model in flexible ways while ensuring the grades are fair and robust.”