BORIS Johnson has full confidence in the Chancellor following reports he threatened to demote him.

As reported by the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister is said to have been enraged during a meeting of aides last week after Mr Sunak wrote to him about travel restrictions.

According to the newspaper, the PM did not know Mr Sunak had written to him until details of the letter were revealed in the press, as advisors did not alert him to it or place to correspondence in his red box.

He is also reported to have suggested he could move Mr Sunak to the post of health secretary as a ‘demotion’.

Mr Sunak was urging Mr Johnson to reconsider the travel rules overseas, saying the UK was not in step with regulations elsewhere around self-isolation and quarantine, and it was damaging the travel and tourism sector.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked if Mr Johnson had full confidence in the Chancellor this morning, to which he said “Yes.”

He added: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so.”

Asked if No.10 was denying Mr Johnson made the comments about demoting Mr Sunak, the spokesman said: “I'm not going to get into internal meetings,

I'll just say I think you can see, particularly during this pandemic they've worked closely together and have been in lockstep throughout this incredibly challenging period for the country.”