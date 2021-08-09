UNVACCINATED travellers will be allowed entry to the Cop26 climate change conference without having to isolate, in a special relaxation of coronavirus rules.

The UK and Scottish Governments have agreed to revise quarantine restrictions for the summit in November to enable thousands more representatives from around the world to attend.

An estimated 20-25,000 people from across the world are expected to be attending the Glasgow summit, with pressure mounting on the UK and Scottish Governments to ensure its success and secure agreements with world leaders to take drastic action to tackle global warming.

The new measures will include halving the isolation period for vaccinated people coming from red-list countries, from 10 days to five, while removing isolation requirements for anyone from an amber or green-list country, regardless of whether they have been immunised.

Those isolating before the conference will be directed to designated hotels, close to the airport they are flying in to, while the isolation process for anyone who tests positive during the conference is still being finalised, a COP26 official said.

The official added that conference delegates were being strongly advised to have had two coronavirus jags before coming to the Glasgow event, however would not be turning away anyone who had not been vaccinated.

Instead, those who have already registered to attend Cop26 in person, and are from a country struggling with vaccine supply, have been able to apply to get a jag in advance. The UN and the Foreign Office are currently in the midst of processing the applications, and sending out vaccines to those who have asked for one.

The official was unable to say how many people had requested a vaccine, or how many were being distributed but said that everyone attending the conference will be tested regularly regardless of their vaccination status.

The measures have been agreed between the UK and Scottish Governments, with changes in the law required at Holyrood and Westminster for the conference.

MPs are not expected to be given a chance to debate or vote on the measures, with UK Government officials planning to lay down a statutory instrument allowing the change in the law by the end of the month, while Parliament is still in recess.

Pressure is growing on the UK Government to ensure COP26 is a success, with critics arguing that Westminster itself should be doing more to tackle climate change.

The Treasury is said to be concerned about the costs of taking forward all necessary measures to eliminate carbon from the economy by 2050, and the report on the UK’s strategy for net zero is yet to be published.

A Treasury review of the costs or cutting emissions has been delayed since the spring, reportedly over fears the analysis will warn that the poorest households will be hit hardest by the ambition.

The net zero strategy, which will have knock-on funding impacts on the SNP’s plans to cut emissions, is likely to be at the centre of the Chancellor’s autumn spending review – which could including subsidies for green technology including hydrogen.