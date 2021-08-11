THE LABOUR party has hit out at the Prime Minister for not yet replacing his security minister following the arrest of a man suspected of spying for Russia.

Conor McGinn, the party’s shadow security minister, said the country’s national security was at risk “24 hours a day”.

James Brokenshire stepped down as security minister last month for health reasons but is yet to be replaced.

James Brokenshire stepped down last month and has not been replaced

Today it was announced that a man, known only as David S, was arrested by German police on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The 57-year-old was a British embassy worker and was seized yesterday in Berlin.

Labour MP Mr McGinn said: “Britain’s national security is under threat 24 hours a day, seven days a week but the UK has not had a Security Minister in position for over a month.

“Following today’s events, it raises questions about who in Government is overseeing the most serious task of keeping the British public safe and secure.

“It is beggars’ belief that the Prime Minister has failed to appoint a replacement for James Brokenshire. He’s either forgotten or doesn’t think it’s important.

“This is just the latest security lapse from a Prime Minister and Government that can’t be trusted with national security.”

READ MORE: British embassy worker in Berlin arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia

Nick Thomas Symonds, the party’s shadow home secretary, said it was now urgent that the UK finds out what information was passed to Russian officials.

He said: “This is a serious breach of UK national security.

“All measures must now be taken - urgently - to establish exactly what information has been passed to Russian intelligence and the impact this has on the UK, as well as that of our allies.

“This is yet another example of the real threat posed by Russia, so it is unacceptable that Conservative Ministers have been so slow to enact the measures necessary to protect the UK, including implementing the recommendations of the Russia Report.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The Home Secretary is responsible for all areas of Home Office business, including those related to national security.”