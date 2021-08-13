MARGARET Ferrier MP may be struggling to find staff to work for her after she posted four job adverts in two months.

The MP was also not listed as having any staff working for her for six months of this year.

Ms Ferrier, who is currently suspended from the SNP, has had to relist several jobs just days after their closing date, indicating a lack of applicants.

One role, for an office manager, was initially posted as being based in Cambuslang, but after this closed on August 6, the same job was relisted as London-based on August 9 with a salary of up to £46,008 a year.

The job description states the role could be “based either in London or in the constituency office in Cambuslang” and adds: “This demanding role will involve senior stakeholder engagement in Rutherglen and Hamilton West and nationally, and you will work closely with Margaret to deliver her priorities for her constituents.

"You will be heavily involved in all aspects of Parliamentary life and will have responsibility for coordinating the team's busy workload.”

It closes on August 29, with the contract length not specified, however the start date is listed as “asap”.

According to the register of interests of MP's secretaries and research assistants, as at August 6, Ms Ferrier has one employee. Between February and June 25 2021, she was not listed as having any staff.

The register does not contain all staff of MPs, however, and Ms Ferrier did not respond when asked about her current arrangements.

Another job for a parliamentary assistant for Ms Ferrier closed on June 25, but was reposted three days later, with a salary of up to £36,374. This was also to be based in either London or in her constituency of Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

It was listed as a fixed term contract for six months, with interviews due to start on July 7.

The MP was contacted for comment but did not respond.

READ MORE: MP Margaret Ferrier now reliant on Tories to cast her votes in Parliament

Ms Ferrier was arrested at the start of the year, after she was accused of travelling from London to Glasgow on public transport while knowingly carrying coronavirus.

She was suspended from the SNP and reported her actions to the police and the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

On February 3, the MP was released on bail after entering no plea.