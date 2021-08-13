NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of being “motivated primarily by the constitution, not the climate” in her attempt to intervene in the Cambo oil field row.

The First Minister wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday after facing mounting pressure to oppose the Cambo oil field plans.

But Ms Sturgeon faced a backlash from Scottish Labour and environmental campaigners for refusing to oppose the fossil fuel project near Shetland and merely called on Mr Johnson to “reassess” oil and gas exploration amid climate warnings.

The Scottish Conservatives have claimed the move by Ms Sturgeon has been motivated by talks between the SNP and Greens to secure a cooperation agreement at Holyrood.

Tory leader Douglas Ross has penned a letter to the First Minister, warning her that jobs could be put at risk by ending oil and gas exploration too soon.

Both the SNP and Greens are committed to a just transition away from fossil fuels in order to protect jobs.

The Scottish Conservative leader said: “The SNP used to shout from the rooftops that ‘it’s Scotland’s oil’ – now they wish it was gone.

“More than 100,000 jobs depend on Scotland’s oil and gas industry. A speedy but sensible transition to net zero is essential to protect those jobs, our communities and the wider economy.

“Where are working class families supposed to find the cash to pay the higher energy bills that would emerge from abandoning the North Sea sector?

“The oil and gas industry has more detailed plans for reaching net zero than the SNP Government, which has missed its climate change targets three years running.”

He added: “Nicola Sturgeon’s letter is motivated primarily by the constitution, not the climate.

“This change of heart is about sealing a nationalist deal with the Greens and provoking a grievance with the UK Government in the run-up to COP26.

“Instead of playing childish political games to further their nationalist interests, the SNP should focus on tackling the Covid economic crisis.”

The phrase 'it’s Scotland’s oil' was first used by the SNP in the 1970s to promote Scottish independence.

The First Minister spoke to STUC union bosses yesterday about the Scottish Government’s commitment to a just transition away from oil and gas.

She said: “Oil and gas supports thousands of jobs in Scotland so our transition away from fossil fuels must be a just one. “But the climate emergency demands that it happens at pace. We cannot ignore the concern that drilling for new oil is not compatible with protecting the planet.

“Our responsibility to tackle climate change must govern the approach to any new licence applications. But licences for fields like Cambo were granted many years ago. That’s why I am asking UK Govt - who hold the power - to reassess these licences in light of climate emergency.”