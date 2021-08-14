A couple has been arrested and charged after an alleged domestic incident at a home in Kilwinning.
The First Minister's sister, Gill Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday [August 11] in connection with an earlier incident last week on Saturday [August 7] when police previously arrested Steven Waite, aged 50, following the call out.
Police confirmed to the Irvine Times both were since charged and released on undertakings to later appear to face allegations at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday, 7 August.
"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
“On Wednesday, 11 August, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday, 10 August regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday, 7 August.
"She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
