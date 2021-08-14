Pro-independence supporters are expected to gather for a march in Glasgow this afternoon.
Organised by the Scottish Independence Movement group, the march will begin just before 12pm today.
The procession route will see supporters gather at Kelvinway before marching down Gibson Street and making their way to Glasgow Green.
The route will see pro-independence supporters gather at Kelvingrove Park before finishing at Glasgow Green.
The procession route includes Kelvinway, Gibson Street, Eldon Street, Woodlands Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street, West George Street, Blythswood Square (S), West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place, West George Street, George Square, George Street, High Street, Saltmarket, before finishing at Glasgow Green.
It will be the first independence marches since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.
Organisers said it would be “too soon” to hold a rally following the march due to coronavirus, with supporters expected to disperse after reaching the park.
Police Scotland said in a statement that they are aware of the event which will be “policed appropriately”.
A post on the event's Facebook page read: "The yes movement will be able to safely get back out on the streets and galvanise support for an Independent Scotland.
"We have waited a long time now is the time to get Scottish Independence back at the forefront of Scottish politics.
"Get sharing everyone time to rebuild the divisions that have occurred through the Lockdowns. Let's get back to focusing on independence."
