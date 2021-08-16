UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace broke down while admitting to LBC's Nick Ferrari that "some people won't get back" from Afghanistan.

The UK armed forces are currently in the middle of an operation in Afghanistan to try and get UK nationals and local allies out of the country following the takeover from the Taliban.

Around 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghans are thought to be in the city and in need of evacuation with the Government aiming to fly out a further 1,500 people over the next 24 to 36 hours or slightly longer.

Mr Wallace, who previously served in the Scots Guards, appeared to choke up while appearing on the LBC radio station he spoke about the evacuation effort from the country, admitting that “some people won’t get back”.

“It’s a really deep part of regret for me … look, some people won’t get back. Some people won’t get back and we will have to do our best in third countries to process those people.”

Graphic locates Kabul airport where 16 Air Assault Brigade are working with US forces to evacuate civilians.

Asked why he felt the situation “so personally”, Mr Wallace replied: “Because I’m a soldier… because it’s sad and the West has done what it’s done, we have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations and 20 years of sacrifice is what it is.”

Lead elements of 16 Air Assault Brigade were working with US forces to secure Kabul airport to ensure flights can continue as Afghans and foreigners alike scramble to leave.

Following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee on Sunday, Boris Johnson said his priority was to get UK nationals and Afghans who had worked with them out of the country “as fast as we can”.