DOWNING Street has defended the UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Prime Minister prepares to chair an emergency COBRA meeting on the escalating situation.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said that once the US made its decision to withdraw troops, it “would not have been right to act unilaterally in this as an occupying force”.

He added: “We did to speak to other international partners on this, but it was clear that that wasn't going to be feasible.

“We have focussed on doing everything possible to enable the UK to work with the previous Afghan government and now to facilitate the exit of UK nationals and Afghan nationals.”

The spokesman said the UK’s ambassador to Afghanistan remains in the country, and is leading the operation to get people out safely, but could not say how many people were expected not to be able to leave.

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gave an emotional interview to LBC this morning where he acknowledged that not everyone would get out, and some people would be left behind.

Downing Street said there were currently no plans to revise the foreign aid budget for Afghanistan, and there had been no target set for the number of refugees the UK will accept from the country.

No.10 also confirmed that both the Prime Minister and foreign secretary Dominic Raab were both on holiday on Saturday, the day before the Taliban took control of Afghan capital Kabul.

Despite this, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said he had been monitoring the situation closely and confirmed he would be chairing an emergency COBRA meeting this afternoon to discuss it with senior government figures.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Mr Raab and the Conservative administration, claiming they have been too slow in their response.

Speaking on a visit to Wolverhampton today, Sir Keir was asked if Mr Raab should have returned from his holiday sooner than Sunday.

He said: “Of course he should.

“I think everybody appreciates just how important a moment this is, and you can sense across all political parties, including Conservative MPs who are deeply unhappy at what appears to be the slow pace of response from the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary, and this comes on the back of course to slashing of funding in Afghanistan and our commitment to foreign aid.

“So there is a tension and a frustration across political parties, including (among) backbench Tory MPs.”

Former defence secretary Liam Fox MP tweeted his concerns about the Taliban takeover this afternoon, saying: “ Whatever public face they put on their illegal regime, the Taliban have already released from prison the most extreme, violent and committed enemies of our country and our allies.”

His Conservative colleague, MP John Baron, has called for Boris Johnson to apologise to the families of people who died in Afghanistan, while former veterans minister Jonny Mercer last night made several scathing remarks about the government.

He said he had been “ostracised” after he quit his role as veterans minister earlier this year, and had not been contacted by any government minister to ask for his view on the situation. Mr Mercer also said he did not see what benefit recalling parliament would have, and urged the UK Government to take proactive action on the ground in Afghanistan to save people’s lives.

MPs are set to return to Westminster on Wednesday, after authorities gave permission for an urgent Parliamentary recall to discuss the growing crisis.

Boris Johnson will open the debate in the Commons at 9.30am.