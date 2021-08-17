By the time MPs and Lords gather in a recalled parliament tomorrow to discuss the Afghan crisis, it will have been three days since the Taliban swept into power in Kabul.
Given the speed at which events are happening in Afghanistan, some might wonder if the recall is too little, too late. Even if they had managed to get together sooner, what do the opinions of MPs and peers matter at this point?
Brute force has won the day, and nothing that will be said at Westminster is going to change the general situation in any significant way. Whatever is said, the western powers are not going back in.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment