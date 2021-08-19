VIOLENT crimes have risen in the last year, figures show, fuelled by a boom in threats and extortion.
Non-sexual crimes of violence were 6 per cent higher in July compared to the same month last year, increasing from 827 to 878 crimes.
Attempted murder and serious assault increased by 3% but "other violence" soared by 30% compared to July 2020.
Scottish Government figures show this category has rocketed by 68% from July 2019, from 130 crimes to 218.
The latest statistical bulletin notes: "The increase in other violence was mainly due to a rise in threats and extortion, with the possibility that many of these crimes were cyber enabled."
It said this possibility will be explored in more depth in a publication in September.
Fraud was 10% lower (or 153 crimes) in July 2021 than in July 2020, but 39% higher (or 390 crimes) than in July 2019.
Elsewhere, sexual crimes were 4% lower compared to July 2020 (decreasing from 1,203 to 1,158 crimes), but 4% higher than July 2019 (increasing from 1,117 to 1,158 crimes).
Crimes of dishonesty were 3% lower than July 2020 (decreasing from 8,166 to 7,943 crimes), and 21% lower than in July 2019 (decreasing from 10,008 to 7,943).
Crimes such as fire-raising and vandalism remained relatively unchanged compared to last year, but were 8% lower than in July 2019 (decreasing from 4,084 to 3,758).
Other crimes were 17% lower compared to July 2020 (decreasing from 6,445 to 5,355 crimes), and 8% lower than in July 2019 (decreasing from 5,836 to 5,355).
Fewer crimes were recorded by police in 23 (72%) out of 32 local authorities, compared to July 2020.
