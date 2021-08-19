Opposition politicians are united in calls for Dominic Raab to resign or be sacked as it emerged he ignored advice to contact his Afghan counterpart while on holiday.

The Foreign Secretary returned from his summer break at a luxury hotel in Crete late on Sunday night, after the Taliban had already taken the Afghan capital Kabul.

This has drawn harsh criticism in the last week, however now Mr Raab is facing calls to quit after it was reported that he was given advice from his officials and did not take it.

The Daily Mail reports that Mr Raab was advised by aides to contact Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar on Friday, to ask for help in rescuing interpreters who had worked for the British army during the occupation.

However the foreign secretary did not make the call, instead passing it on to junior minister Zac Goldsmith.

This arrangement was initially rejected by the Afghan minister as Mr Goldsmith was not his direct counterpart.

Despite Ben Wallace, defence secretary, saying that such a call would not have “made any difference whatsoever” during broadcast interviews this morning, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said: “Who wouldn't make a phone call if they were told it could save somebody's life?”

Lisa Nandy, labour shadow foreign secretary has called for Mr Raab to go, and has been joined by the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Nandy said: “How can Boris Johnson allow the Foreign Secretary to continue in his role after yet another catastrophic failure of judgement? If Dominic Raab doesn't have the decency to resign, the Prime Minister must show a shred of leadership and sack him."

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: "Tory ministers cannot wash their hands of responsibility for this foreign policy disaster.

"Dominic Raab has failed to perform his basic duties as Foreign Secretary, and he has put people's lives at risk. His position is completely untenable and he must resign, or be sacked."

Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrat spokeswoman on foreign affairs agreed, saying Mr Raab will be known as one of the “worst foreign secretaries in history”.

She said: “Dominic Raab must resign today. If he does not, the Prime Minister should finally show some leadership, and sack him.

"Right now, there are interpreters across Afghanistan who are surrounded by the Taliban and fearing the worst.

"All the Foreign Secretary had to do was leave the beach and pick up the phone. He did not.

"He has shamed Britain and is no longer fit to represent our country.

“Dominic Raab wasn’t just asleep at the wheel. He was wilfully complacent and will go down as one of the worst Foreign Secretaries in history.

"He has personally overseen the biggest foreign policy disaster in our lifetimes, and as a result, our country is no longer as safe. He must go."

The foreign office said last night that Mr Raab “was engaged on a range of other calls and this one was delegated to another minister.” When asked why he did not take the advice of his aides and make the call to Mr Atmar himself.

Both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin had already spoken with Mr Atmar, according to advice given by aides to Mr Raab on Friday.