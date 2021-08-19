A FORMER Labour MP has been charged with seven counts of fraud.

Jared O'Mara is facing claims he made fraudulent invoices submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

The body is responsible for auditing and administering funds for MPs expenses, staffing costs and other business needs.

Mr O'Mara, who represented the Sheffield Hallam constituency for Labour until 2018, and then as an independent MP until he stood down ahead of the 2019 general election, is charged alongside his former aide Gareth Arnold, who faces six counts of fraud by false representation.

The former MP and a thid man, John Woodcliffe, have also been charged with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

The three men will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday September 24.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of Special Crime at the Crown Prosecution Secrvie said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jared O’Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

“The charge relates to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019 jointly with Gareth Arnold, who is also charged with six counts of the same offence.

“Jared O’Mara is charged jointly with John Woodliff with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

“The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”