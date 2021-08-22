SCOTLAND'S Education Secretary is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the news on Twitter.

She wrote: "After losing my sense of smell yesterday I went for a Covid test which has come back positive.

"I'll now self isolate and continue to work from home. Keep yourself and others safe and please take a test if you have any symptoms."

It is not clear if the Education Secretary has recently met in person with other members of the Scottish Cabinet or MSPs.