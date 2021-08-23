The former secretary of state for Scotland will be the UK's trade representative in New Zealalnd.

David Mundell has been appointed trade envoy to the country as part fo the UK Goverment's push to improve global links post-Brexit.

The MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale joins nine other MPs and peets who have also been appointed as trade envoys, including Conor Burns MP to Canada, and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP to Cameroon.

Mr Mundell said: "I am delighted to take on this role. There are huge opportunities to increase trade between the UK and New Zealand from a prospective free trade agreement. I will be looking to build on the strong historic links between New Zealand and the UK, but also to grasp new opportunities.

“As Secretary of State for Scotland, I promoted Scottish and UK products and services, from whisky to tech and found a welcoming and receptive audience. Together, I am sure we can turn that positive attitude into real business and subsequently jobs for both countries.”

International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, said: “Our Trade Envoys play a key role in delivering our ambitious global trade agenda, and I am delighted the Prime Minister has appointed ten Trade Envoys who will boost opportunities for British businesses in some of the world’s fastest growing markets.

“By boosting exports, promoting inward investment and creating high-value, high-paying jobs, our Trade Envoys will help us build back better from Covid-19, ensuring every part of the UK benefits from our trade strategy.”

The latest appointments brings the total number of trade envoys for the UK Government to more than 60, spanning both the House of Lords and Commons.