BORIS Johnson has confirmed the UK will continue with its withdrawal and evacuation efforts in Afghanistan despite today's terror attack.

Speaking following an emergency COBRA meeting this afternoon, the Prime Minister said that British troops would be working until the last minute to get people out.

He also confirmed that US troops were among those killed when two suicide bombs were detonated around 6pm, local time.

No British soldiers are reported to have been injured, with the death toll reported to be at least 13 currently, with dozens more people injured.

Mr Johnson said: "I can confirm that there's been a barbaric terrorist attack in what looks like a series of attacks in Kabul on crowds at the airport in which members of the US military very sadly lost their lives and many Afghan casualties as well.

"We extend our condolences to the United States of America and to the people of Afghanistan. And look, I want to stress that this threat of a terrorist attack is one of the constraints that we've been operating under in Operation Pitting, in the big extraction that's been going on, and we've been ready for it, we've been prepared for it.

"I want to stress that we're going to continue with that operation. And we're now coming to towards the end of it, to the very end of it in any event, and we've already extracted the overwhelming majority of those under both the schemes - the eligible persons, the UK persons, UK nationals plus the Afghans, the interpreters, and others and it's been totally a phenomenal effort."

Asked if today's terror attack was going to change anything about theUK's efforts, Mr Johnson said: " I just chaired COBRA, and the conclusion is that we're able to continue with the programme in the way that we've been running it according to the timetable that we've got.

"That's what we're going to do because the overwhelming majority of those who are eligible, have now been extracted from Afghanistan, and we're going to work flat out.

"The military, the Foreign Office teams, the home office, the Border Force teams are there getting people through as fast as they can still, and we're going to keep going up until the last moment."