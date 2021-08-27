Scots could have another referendum if support for one is consistently at 60 per cent, the Scottish Secretary has said.
Alister Jack said made the comments following Michael Gove's remarks earlier this summer that another vote could take place if there was a "settled will."
Mr Gove, Cabinet Office minister, told a newspaper: "If it is the case that there is clearly a settled will in favour of a referendum, then one will occur.”
Speaking to the Politico website, the Scottish Secretary expanded on this.
He said: “If you consistently saw 60 percent of the population wanting a referendum — not wanting independence but wanting a referendum — and that was sustained over a reasonably long period, then I would acknowledge that there was a desire for a referendum.”
Boris Johnson has consistently rejected the SNP's calls to allow another consitutional vote.
The Prime Minister has said it is not the time for another referendum, and instead there should be a focus on recovery from the pandemic.
However Mr Jack's comments appear to signal a shift in the UK Government's stance.
It comes after Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Green leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater entered into a co-operation agreement, with part of the their pledge being to hold another poll on the constitution within the next parliamentary term.
