NICOLA Sturgeon has accused the Secretary of State for Scotland of 'making up' the rules over holding a referendum.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about remarks made by Alister Jack on holding another vote on the constitution.

Mr Jack said that he would acknowledge the desire for another referendum if 60 per cent of Scots consistently supported one during an interview with Politico.

It comes after Michael Gove said there would be another vote if it was the "settled will" of the Scottish people.

🗣 "We have consitutional rules that are pretty well-established in a democracy."@nicolasturgeon has accused the Secretary of State for Scotland of 'making up' the rules over holding a referendum.



— The Herald (@heraldscotland) August 27, 2021

Mr Jack said: "If you consistently saw 60 percent of the population wanting a referendum — not wanting independence but wanting a referendum — and that was sustained over a reasonably long period, then I would acknowledge that there was a desire for a referendum.”

Ms Sturgeon, asked at today's Covid briefing about the remarks, said: "I am not going to get diverted in a COVID briefing into responding to Secretary of State, I think it was the Secretary of State, making up constitutional rules as he goes along.

"We have constitutional rules that are pretty well-established in a democracy...

"If a party wins the election on a particular proposition they should get to implement that proposition."

Ms Sturgeon is hoping to hold another referendum on Scottish independence by the end of 2023, depending on the coronavirus crisis, however the UK Government has consistently blocked the idea arguing it is not the time.

Ms Sturgeon and Scottish Green party leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie vowed in their co-operation agreement to pursue another vote. in a move that is designed to put more pressure on Westminster.