Covid tracing processes in schools are creating confusion and increasing risk because not every pupil identified as a close contact is being asked to take a PCR test before returning to class, according to Scotland's largest teaching union.

The warning from the EIS comes as the latest public health figures show a sharp increase in positivity rates among children and young people.

Weekly rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. Source: PHS

Bosses at the union, which represents 80 per cent of the teaching profession north of the Border, have said the spike in cases highlights the need for continuing caution and effective mitigations to limit Covid spread.

READ MORE: Cases surge to over 6,800

They note the latest figures, published today, indicate two out of every 100 pupils nationally are currently absent from school for a Covid-related reason. The EIS has also stressed that changes in contact tracing are “causing confusion”.

Test positivity in the 2-17 age group has increased to 19.9% this week, compared with 18.5% the previous week. A total of 14,914 pupils were also absent on August 24 due to Covid.

The EIS remarks came after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said reported cases of coronavirus had surged.

"In the past seven days we have reported more new cases than at any previous time in the pandemic, although I refer back to my point about higher levels of testing, but case numbers have roughly doubled over the course of the past seven days," she said during a briefing.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan is concerned.

“It’s important to point out that case numbers are rising across the UK just now, but after a period of slower increases in Scotland the rise here is particularly sharp at the moment.

“That is possibly, at least in part, a reflection of the fact that our schools return earlier, with the increased interactions that come with that, and although vaccination has significantly weakened the link between a high volume of new cases and serious harm to health it hasn’t completely broken that link.”

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said the latest figures were cause for concern.

“They underline the need to remain on guard to ensure schools remain COVID conscious and that mitigations are maintained,” he added.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland 'not considering' circuit breaker lockdown

“The EIS believes the change in contact tracing arrangements for schools is creating confusion for parents, pupils and staff.

"We wish to see all pupils identified as close contacts being required to get a clear PCR test before returning to class.

“This removes the 10-day self-isolation requirement but offers a quick reassurance to school communities and will reduce the risk of in-school transmission. We also support the Scottish Government position of wishing to see all secondary pupils offered the possibility of vaccination, which will help minimise disruption to education.”