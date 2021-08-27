TWO British nationals and the child of another British national are among those killed in the Kabul terror attack.

The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the deaths this afternoon.

He also said two other British nationals had been injured in the incident, which saw two explosions set off in the area just outside Kabul airport.

Initially the Ministry of Defence said there had been no reports of Britons being injured in the attacks, however Mr Raab confirmed the tragedies today.

It is understood the child who died was a teenager, while those injured are a British national and an Afghan child with a British family.

Boris Johnson said the deaths underline the "urgency" of the evacuation effort.

In a statement Mr Raab said: "I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday’s terror attack, with two more injured.

“These were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists.

“Yesterday’s despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families.

“We will not turn our backs on those who look to us in their hour of need, and we will never be cowed by terrorists."

Speaking to journalists following Mr Raabs announcement, the Prime Minister was asked about the deaths of the two British people and the child of another.

He said: “I think what their loss really underlines is the urgency of getting on and concluding Operation Pitting in the way that we are, and also underlines the bravery of our armed services, our troops, everybody else involved.”

The PM admitted: “Of course, as we come down to the final hours of the operation there will sadly be people who haven’t got through, people who might qualify.

“What I would say to them is that we will shift heaven and earth to help them get out, we will do whatever we can in the second phase.”

When asked whether the scenes seen in Afghanistan amounted to a national humiliation, he said the circumstances were “extremely difficult and extremely horrible”.

“It’s certainly not something that… the timing of this is certainly not the one that this country would have chosen, and I think that everybody understands that,” the PM said.

And Mr Johnson repeated his warning to the Taliban that if any new government in Afghanistan wanted to have engagement with the West, they must allow people who wish to leave the country to do so.

Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said the UK had a duty to help those stuck in the Afghanistan "nightmare".

He said: "This is devastating news. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, our personnel on the ground, and to the vulnerable Afghan people stuck in this nightmare situation.

"The UK government must do everything it can to ensure safe routes for the evacuation, relocation and resettlement of those left behind - and substantially increase the number of Afghan refugees the UK plans to take. We must not abandon those we have a responsibility to protect."

Also among those killed were 13 US soldiers, and more than 60 Afghans.

More than 150 people were injured.

US President Joe Biden vowed retaliation against the group responsible, saying those involved would be 'hunted down'.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said a “safe passage corridor” must be created in the next 24 hours to help those who still wish to flee Afghanistan.

He said: "The deaths of British people and many others in this appalling terrorist attack breaks our hearts.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims in this awful moment.

“The Government must do everything it can to secure a safe passage corridor in the next 24 hours to get all those fleeing the Taliban and the terrorists out of Afghanistan safely.”