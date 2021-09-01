THE FOREIGN Secretary is to visit the region around Afghanistan for talks on the rescue effort for those left in Kabul.

Dominic Raab said he would be leaving for the area today after a grilling on the Government’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan by the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Mr Raab revealed to MPs on the cross-party group that he would be heading “to the region” after the hearing, but did not say where exactly due to security reasons.

It is understood his diplomatic efforts will centre on how to get Afghans and any remaining British nationals out of the region through third countries. This indicates that talks are likely to include Pakistan.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has described the continuing evacuation efforts as “Dunkirk by WhatsApp”, with officials scrambling to contact Afghans who worked with the British military effort to help relocate them and their families.

Ministers have declined to give an update on the numbers of Afghans who have not been airlifted out of Kabul by the RAF. Mr Wallace previously estimated that up to 1,100 eligible Afghans would not be evacuated before the exit of foreign forces.

Mr Raab told the committee: “We’re always very careful about signalling travel movements because of the security implications.

“But I can tell you I’m leaving after this committee to go to the region.”