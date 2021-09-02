HEALTH Secretary Humza Yousaf missed yesterday's Covid statement in the Scottish Parliament - after collapsing and rupturing his achilles.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood that Scotland is to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and some music festivals and football matches as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The First Minister said the move – which has to be confirmed in a Holyrood vote next week – is “appropriate” as cases continue to surge.

She announced the plans as she warned it is “by no means impossible” that Scotland could see 10,000 new infections a day.

However, her Health Secretary was left "frustrated" after being unable to attend.

Frustrated not to be in Parliament today but on Monday while playing badminton felt pressure on my ankle, followed by a pop & then collapsed! Went to Fracture Clinic today, they confirmed I have ruptured my achilles.



Thanks to our brilliant NHS staff who took good care of me 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vmevlPoeZs — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 1, 2021

Mr Yousaf, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Pollok, later wrote on social media explaining his absence - which came as a result of rupturing his achilles while playing badminton.

Sharing a picture in a cast with crutches, he wrote: "Frustrated not to be in Parliament today but on Monday while playing badminton felt pressure on my ankle, followed by a pop & then collapsed!

"Went to Fracture Clinic today, they confirmed I have ruptured my achilles.

"Thanks to our brilliant NHS staff who took good care of me".

Earlier at the Covid update, Ms Sturgeon said that from Friday, people in Scotland will be able to download a QR code showing their vaccination status.

Children and people with certain medical conditions who cannot be vaccinated will be exempt from the scheme, the First Minister said.

She revealed the certification plan as she described the recent sharp rise in Covid infections in Scotland as “extremely concerning”.

The number of new cases is now 80% higher than last week and five times higher than four weeks ago, the First Minister said.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There is no doubt that this underlines the fact that the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than previous strains.”