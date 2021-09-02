A Scottish rape crisis centre is providing a leading example of how to support victims of sexual abuse, a UK government minister has said.

Wendy Morton, minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said the work being done by Glasgow and Clyde rape crisis centre in helping to support women who have survived sexual attacks was commendable during a visit to today.

Ms Morton, Minister for the European Neighbourhood and the Americas, visited the centre this morning, where discussed their work in Scotland and also abroad, and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to see a sexual assault referral centre (SARC) set up in Cyprus.

It comes after a British teenager was accused of lying about being gang-raped by multiple men while in a hotel in the country, and claimed she was forced to withdraw her allegations by local police.

The high-profile case sparked outrage from women’s rights campaigners across the globe when the woman was convicted of “public mischief” in a Cypriot court in January 2020 after retracting her allegation.

Isabelle Kerr from Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis has been travelling to Cyprus since the attack in 2019 deliver training to police and prosecutors on how to better treat victims of sexual assault and handle cases.

The work, funded by the FCDO, is hoped to lead to the country’s first sexual assault referral centre being set up which Ms Morton a said was a “big step” in ensuring “something like this never happens again”.

Asked if the teenage victim of the alleged attack would ever see justice, Ms Morton said: “I cannot comment on a specific case but I think it is really important that …that’s a case we are very aware of. “The foreign sec was v clear that we would work with authorities to make sure that there will never be a repeat of that involving a British national.

“That’s why the work we’re doing with police in Cyprus and the judiciary is so very important, tackling this in more than just one way. Hopefully it never does happen again, but I can assure you it’s a topic I follow very closely.”

Ms Morton praised the staff at the Glasgow centre for their work in helping both domestic and international victims of rape and sexual assault, but acknowledged more had to be done to secure convictions for survivors.

According to the latest figures, the number of convictions for rape fell by 8 per cent last year in Scotland, which prompted some campaigners to call for the ‘not proven’ verdict in Scottish courts to be scrapped to aid prosecutions.

Asked for her view on this, the minister said it was a “very important point” but was reluctant to wade in on a devolved issue.

She said: “When it comes to policing and justice that is something that is devolved to the Scottish Government, and it’s important that I recognise that.

“In terms of rape more broadly, yes of course it has to be a concern.

“In the UK we announced an action plan this year to increase the number of rape cases in court. We have also taken a very hard and honest look at this subject, and how the whole of the criminal justice system deals with rape.

“In too many cases we acknowledge it just hasn’t been good enough. I think it’s important we continue to work on this and we don’t rest until we have delivered some real improvement.”

Ms Morton said the “tremendous” work done by staff in Glasgow was an “very good example” of how consular staff from the UK can work to support women even if they are overseas.

In 2017 the centre reported a sharp rise in contacts from Scottish women who had been attacked while living or working abroad and expanded their service to help support them.

Ms Morton said: “ It is a very good example of how FCDO consular staff are working very closely with the Glasgow and Clyde rape crisis centre to use their expert knowledge and their expertise to work with us and provide the extra support that British nationals need when they find themselves in a very difficult situation overseas following rape or sexual assault”

Glasgow & Clyde Rape Crisis Director Claudia Macdonald said: “We’ve been delighted to welcome Minister Morton to hear directly from the dedicated women who work and volunteer for Glasgow & Clyde Rape Crisis.

“The charity was formed in 1976 to provide vital services to victims of sexual violence in greater Glasgow, and since 2017, we have been proud to work with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to ensure the UK nationals overseas benefit from our team’s wealth of experience.

“The importance of this service cannot be understated and can save lives. I look forward to working with Minister Morton to continue delivering, and also enhancing, this crucial support.”