Less than a quarter of the public think Boris Johnson and the UK Government have handled the situation in Afghanistan well.
New polling by Ipsos MORI shows that more than 4 in 10 say Boris Johnson (41%), the Government (44%), Dominic Raab (44%) and Priti Patel (42%) have done a bad job in the way they have handled the crisis.
A third (33%) say the same for Keir Starmer.
The only politician that has been viewed even more harshly is President Joe Biden - with six in 10 (59%) believing he has done a bad job.
A total of 23% of pollers say Boris Johnson has done a good job, he received the best net score among options listed in the survey with -18.
The UK Government received a score of -21, similar to Starmer’s -20.
Dominic Raab and Priti Patel receive net scores of -29, while President Biden received a net score of -47.
Keiran Pedley, Research Director at Ipsos MORI, said: “The British public take a dim view of how its government and leading politicians have handled the situation in Afghanistan.
"Fewer than one in four think the Prime Minister and his government have done a good job, with almost twice as many saying the opposite.
"However, the strongest criticism from Britons is reserved for President Biden, with 6 in 10 thinking he has done a ‘bad job’ handling the situation, a view shared across party lines.”
