DOMINIC Raab must step in and help Afghanistan tackle the coronavirus pandemic, an SNP MP has urged.

Alyn Smith, the party’s foreign affairs spokesman, said Westminster has to “step up” its efforts in delivering Covid vaccines to the stricken country, following the Taliban takeover.

He argues the chaos which has ensued after the UK and US completely withdrew from Kabul earlier this week has put Afghans at greater risk from Covid, due to the population flux and lack of vaccines.

Afghanistan has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the world, with only 3 doses being administered per 100 people. With around 40 million people in Afghanistan, this means that only 1.2 million doses have been delivered.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation warned that there was an “immediate need” to ensure health services can continue providing treatment for Covid-19. Moreover, since the Taliban took over vaccination rates have fallen by 80 per cent according to the UN.

UK contributions to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan have decreased by 76%, from $78m in 2020, when the UK was the second largest donor, to just $18m so far in 2021.

During a debate on the Afghanistan situation, SNP leader Ian Blackford berated the foreign secretary for reducing aid, however he claimed the UK government was actually doubling its support for the country.

Mr Smith, MP for Stirling, has said that the UK must significantly increase targeted health care aid support and urgently fund international NGOs to deliver delivery of vaccines and care as the winter months approach.

He said: “The abandonment of Afghanistan has been a major foreign policy disaster; however, the Covid-19 pandemic also threatens to exacerbate an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

“As has been repeatedly stated, in this pandemic nobody is safe until everybody is safe. With one of the lowest vaccination rates in the world, it is crucial that the international community rallies together to protect Afghan civilians from Covid-19.”

Mr Smith said that the UK had “failed” Afghans already and had a duty to step in and help them in their time of need.

He added: “ The UK has already failed the people of Afghanistan. It is now vital that the UK government urgently ramps up efforts to assist in delivering Covid-19 vaccines to the Afghan population.

"As well as stepping up vaccination efforts, the UK government must also agree to substantially increase the number of Afghan refugees the UK is willing to take, work with our international partners to secure safe routes for evacuation, relocation and resettlement, and completely reverse Tory cuts to international aid."

On Thursday, a Scottish Conservative MSP called for his UK counterparts to increase the overall level of aid spending back to 0.7 per cent of GDP, following a reduction by the Treasury.

The UK Government faced widespread criticism, including from Conservative MPs, after announcing the aid spending had been temporarily cut to 0.5%.

Mr Cameron told MSPs that the UK “has a proud history of welcoming refugees to our shores”.

But he warned that “it is depressing and deeply regrettable that following the exit of American and British military personnel, Afghanistan has spiralled so quickly back to where it was some 20 years ago”.

He added: “The United Kingdom has been for decades at the forefront of helping some of the poorest and most vulnerable people from around the world.

“The Scottish Conservatives have long-supported the UK’s commitment to spending 0.7% of GNI on international aid and while we acknowledge the reasons behind the temporary reduction to 0.5%, we call on the UK Government to reinstate their long-term commitment to 0.7% as soon as practically possible.

“Personally speaking, I hope that moment comes very quickly indeed.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The UK is committed to ensuring the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance that they need, including vaccines.

“The UK is one of the biggest donors to the COVAX donation scheme, and we have made additional commitments to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses globally.”