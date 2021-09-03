THE SNP has called for a “cast-iron guarantee” that the Scottish Government will receive proportionate funding if National Insurance is hiked to pay for social care reforms south of the border.

The UK Government is reportedly considering breaking a Conservative manifesto promise by raising national insurance contributions to fund social care reforms.

The long-awaited announcement of reforms, first promised by the Prime Minister after his election to Downing Street more than two years ago, could be as soon as next week.

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on overhauling social care north of the border – with an intention to set up a National Care Service with a similar footing to the NHS.

Amid the speculation, the SNP has claimed that if UK ministers do not commit to promising Barnett consequentials to the Scottish Government as part of the funding increase, the plans will be no more than a “£1billion Tory tax bombshell to fix their social care failure in England”.

Alison Thewlis has also claimed that an increase to National Insurance rates would disproportionately hit lower and middle income earners – of which her party has claimed a large proportion have already been left struggling after a decade of Tory austerity policies along with Brexit and the pandemic.

Ms Thewliss said: “The UK Government must give a cast-iron guarantee that Scotland will receive every penny we are due in Barnett consequentials if it moves ahead with Tory plans to hike National Insurance.

“Otherwise, it is essentially imposing a UK-wide tax to fund an England-only policy, which would be grossly unfair on Scottish taxpayers.”

She added: “It would see hard-working Scots, many on lower incomes, being forced to pay a £1billion Tory tax bombshell while receiving nothing in return – that would be an utter travesty which could not be allowed to stand.

“We shouldn’t have to ask for this commitment – it should be a given – but the Tories have shown time and again that they cannot be trusted to stand up for Scotland.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be arguing against an increase higher than 1%, with any rise being a breach of the Conservative’s 2019 manifesto.

Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt urged the UK Government to “bite the bullet” and announce a tax hike, but warned against a national insurance increase by saying it “disproportionately targets the young”.

Downing Street stressed that no decisions have been made.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We are committed to bringing forward a long-term plan to reform the social care system and we will set out proposals this year.”