DOUGLAS Ross has called on the SNP and Greens to focus on rebuilding the economy instead of plans to “spike uncertainty by pushing for another divisive referendum”.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Programme for Government announcement by Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Conservatives said key targets should be set for Scotland to lead the United Kingdom in job creation rates and economic growth.

Mr Ross has demanded “ambitious targets to create more jobs and grow the Scottish economy faster than anywhere else in the United Kingdom.”

In the middle of an “economic emergency”, he called for “a bold plan for a jobs recovery”, with investment in long-term infrastructure projects and skills programmes to fill short-term needs.

The Scottish Tory leader also warned now would be the worst time to “spike uncertainty” by pushing for another divisive referendum or threatening key industries.

He said the “Programme for Government has to be for the whole country, not only for nationalists.”

Mr Ross said: “This year’s Programme for Government must focus on job creation and tackling the economic emergency facing us.

“Scotland needs a bold plan for a jobs recovery, including a target from the government for the number of new jobs they will create."

“We should be setting ambitious targets to create more jobs and grow the Scottish economy faster than anywhere else in the United Kingdom.”

He added: “For too long, our economy has lagged behind under a government that treats businesses as an afterthought, when we should be leading the rest of the United Kingdom.

“Now would be the worst time to spike uncertainty by pushing for another divisive referendum. The Programme for Government has to be for the whole country, not only for nationalists.

“It would be peak recklessness to risk jobs just now. Threats to key industries, such as oil and gas, must be ruled out in favour of positive moves to invest in infrastructure projects for the long term and help workers increase their skills in the short term.

“This is the first big test of this new nationalist coalition of chaos. They have a choice to make between protecting jobs or promoting their ideology.”