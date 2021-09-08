The debate over the Gender Recognition Reform Bill is heated. Last week there were tense scenes of protest outside Holyrood. Nicola Sturgeon was booed. On social media the debate is so vitriolic and addled with both transphobia and misogyny that many fear to enter. So, what’s it all about?

What is the Bill and why is everyone talking about self-ID?

The Bill plans to reduce to six months the time it takes for transgender people to get a certificate recognising their gender. Applicants would be required to “live in their acquired gender for three months prior to submitting an application, and for a three-month reflection period after application before legal gender recognition is granted.” The Bill also proposes to reduce the age at which people can apply for a gender recognition certificate from 18 to 16. The term self-ID refers to the fact applicants need no longer supply evidence of a medical diagnosis for gender dysphoria.

When’s it happening?

The new power-sharing deal between SNP and Scottish Greens pledges to introduce the Bill “in the first year of this parliamentary session”.

Who supports the Bill?

A report on a public consultation published last week found opinion divided, but more groups in favour than against. Among those who broadly supported the Bill were, it said, “all, or the considerable majority of Children and Young People’s Groups, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) and Trans Groups, Union or Political Parties, Local Authorities, Health and Social Care Partnerships (H&SCPs) or NHS respondents”.

Who is against?

Religious bodies and women’s groups.

And what are their concerns?

The report described how “These respondents were often very concerned about the potential impact of the proposed changes on society in general, but on the safety and wellbeing of women and girls in particular.”

Such women’s groups frequently express concern that the self-ID system might be abused by predatory men.

Things have gotten quite fraught, haven’t they?

Even the consultation report acknowledges this, saying, it is seen as “toxic and underpinned by a culture... in which people are being bullied and harassed by those taking a different view.”

What do other reports say?

A year ago the EHRC published a report on UK attitudes towards trans people, which said: “The British public in general, and British women in particular, feel pretty positive about trans people. If our media coverage and social media discussions simply reflected this reality, the lives of trans people would be immeasurably improved overnight.”