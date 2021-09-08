AN SNP MP will stand trial next month after a crash involving a teenage biker.
The MP for the Western Isles Angus MacNeil is due to stand trial on October 5, after pleading not guilty to the charges.
Mr MacNeil is accued of causing serious injury to a 17-year-old motorcyclist during an incident on Barra in October last year
The crash happened outside Castlebay Community School around 7pm on October 30,2020.
The MP's solicitor previously submitted a not guilty plea via letter when the case was called at Lochmaddy Sheriff court.
A procedural hearing yesterday at the court confirmed the trial date was set for October 5.
MacNeil is charged with driving a car dangerously and failing to keep a proper look out which led to a collision with a motorcycle ridden by teenager Cailean MacNeil.
At the time of the crash, Police Scotland confirmed a teenage motorbike rider was taken to hospital with a leg injury.
