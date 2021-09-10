Nicola Sturgeon has said the vaccine passports are important in Scotland’s battle against Covid-19 but admitted that they are simply part of a host of solutions to tackle the virus and keep the economy open.

The First Minister admitted that whilst the passports weren’t a single solution, they had a role to play as part of a series of measures aimed at keeping the economy open throughout the winter.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she discussed her party kickstarting independence but also the ongoing moves from the Scottish Government against the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: “In terms of the situation in Scotland right now, it's a really difficult challenging situation

“We have had a steep rise in the number of cases.

“At the start of July we had the highest case rates in the UK, we then came down to have the lowest for the remainder of July into August.

“What then happened was Scotland’s schools went back, our schools go back a lot earlier than elsewhere in the UK and we had a step rise again. We think it is starting to level off but we are not complacent about that.

“In terms of vaccine passports, do I think it's a solution? I don’t think there is any one single solution to this but I think it could be part of a package of measures that allow us to contain Covid over the winter while keeping the economy open which is what we all want to do.

“Can any leader being responsible and frank about things rule anything out in the face of this? I don’t think they should. This is an infectious virus. What has happened over the last few months is we had a massive game-changer in a positive way in the form of vaccines, but we have an equally massive game-changer in a very negative way in the form of the Delta variant which is so much more transmissible.

“This is a really difficult time for governments and countries everywhere, the pressure on our NHS, and we are seeing this right across the UK right now, is intense. We have just spent a long time talking about independence, and I am not complaining about that, but my principle focus right now is on continuing to do whatever is necessary regardless of what is popular or not to try and get the country through as safely as possible.”

Host Martin Lewis also asked the First Minister to define a nightclub is in Scotland.

The First Minister responded saying: “I think most people know instinctively what a nightclub is but we will finalise the exact definition of this over the coming days. What we don’t want to do is have unintended consequences and market distortion. Most people know what a nightclub is but there are some pubs who might operate quite like a nightclub and therefore might get an advantage if vaccine passports are required in one setting and not the other.

“We are doing some work with the sector to make sure that we get that definition right and we will set it out well in advance of the scheme coming in.

“I don't think anyone wants vaccine passports, nobody wants to be in this pandemic at all, but we know that vaccinations reduce transmission and therefore I think they have a part to play in trying to keep us safe from Covid without facing possible closures of part of the economy again and thats why I think they are worth having as part of our package of responses.”